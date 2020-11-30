PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

One more PKK/KCK terrorist surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country’s Interior Ministry announced on Nov. 29.

According to a statement by the ministry, the terrorist turned himself in as a result of persuasive efforts by police forces.

The surrendered terrorist was associated with the group for 20 years, the statement said, adding that he had been operating in Syria.

With the latest addition, the number of terrorists who surrendered in 2020 has risen to 216, the statement added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.