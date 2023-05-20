PKK/KCK member captured on Greek border

ANKARA
A PKK/KCK member has been caught trying to cross into Greece illegally, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on May 19.

“There is no way to terrorism and terrorists. Our border eagles, who are doing their heroic and self-sacrificing duty for our security, caught a person trying to cross into Greece illegally. An investigation revealed that the captured is a PKK/KCK terrorist organization member,” the ministry tweeted.

“Border eagles” is a term given to military divisions securing the country’s borders.

In the meantime, police detained suspects determined to be armed within the PKK in several raids in the southeastern province of Gaziantep on May 18.

Brought before the judge after the prosecution’s interrogations, two of the suspects were arrested for “being a member of an armed terrorist organization.” The other was released pending trial.

Earlier this week, the ministry announced that 12 people, including a PKK member, were caught by the border units while trying to enter the country from Syria.

During its more than 35 years of the terror campaign, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

