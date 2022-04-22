PKK affiliated group carried out attacks in Istanbul, Bursa: Soylu

  • April 22 2022 16:22:40

PKK affiliated group carried out attacks in Istanbul, Bursa: Soylu

ANKARA
PKK affiliated group carried out attacks in Istanbul, Bursa: Soylu

The perpetrators of the recent attacks in Turkey’s Istanbul and Bursa provinces were identified as members of subcontractor organizations of the PKK terror group, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on April 22.

“We identified the perpetrators of the incidents in Istanbul and Bursa. They are affiliated with two groups that are subcontracted by the PKK. The terrorist organization MLKP carried out the attack in Bursa, and the DKP-BOG carried out the action in Istanbul,” Soylu told private broadcaster NTV.

An explosion in the northwestern province of Bursa early on April 20 killed a prison guard and injured several others in an incident that officials described as a terror attack.

A remote-controlled handmade explosive detonated in the Osmangazi district in Bursa, as the bus was transporting the guards to a prison in the region. The explosion occurred around 8 a.m.

“Our evaluation is that a handmade bomb, which was left beneath an electricity pole, was detonated by remote control as the prison vehicle was passing by,’’ Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat told reporters after inspecting the scene.

Canbolat said there were around 30 people on the bus. All of them were taken to hospitals as a precaution, he said. Cengiz Yiğit, a 36-years-old prison guard, lost his life in the attack. One of the guards wounded was in critical condition.

On Thursday, another explosion targeted the Turkey Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) office in the Gaziosmanpaşa district in Istanbul. No casualties were reported after the attack.

TURKEY PKK affiliated group carried out attacks in Istanbul, Bursa: Soylu

PKK affiliated group carried out attacks in Istanbul, Bursa: Soylu
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

    Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

  2. Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

    Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

  3. Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

    Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

  4. Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

    Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

  5. Turkey summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s statements on anti-terror op

    Turkey summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s statements on anti-terror op
Recommended
Defense minister urges Greece to respond to Turkey’s call for ‘friendship’

Defense minister urges Greece to respond to Turkey’s call for ‘friendship’
Visits by Syrian during Eid holiday restricted

Visits by Syrian during Eid holiday restricted
CHP leader to stay in dark for a week in protest of electricity prices

CHP leader to stay in dark for a week in protest of electricity prices
Turkey summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s statements on anti-terror op

Turkey summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s statements on anti-terror op
Famous Russian Turkologist dies aged 86

Famous Russian Turkologist dies aged 86
Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon
WORLD Hong Kong Disney opens as COVID eases; Shanghai deaths rise

Hong Kong Disney opens as COVID eases; Shanghai deaths rise

Hong Kong relaxed pandemic restrictions on Thursday, with Disneyland and museums reopening and nighttime restaurant dining resuming as the city’s worst COVID-19 outbreak appears to be fading.

ECONOMY Consumer morale index drops to 67.3 this month

Consumer morale index drops to 67.3 this month

Turkey’s consumer confidence posted a 7.3 percent decrease in April, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) yesterday.
SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.