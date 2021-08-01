Pioneer of Caribbean zouk music dies

  • August 01 2021 10:20:00

Pioneer of Caribbean zouk music dies

PARIS-Agence France-Presse
Pioneer of Caribbean zouk music dies

Jacob Desvarieux, the Guadeloupean co-founder of Caribbean band Kassav’ which shot to global fame in the 1980s by creating the fast-beat zouk music style, has died of COVID-19.

Local media in the French territory of Guadeloupe announced his death aged 65 late on July 30, prompting an outpouring of grief.

"The West Indies, Africa and music have just lost one of their greatest ambassadors," tweeted Senegalese music star Youssou N’Dour.

"Jacob, thanks to your art, you brought the West Indies and Africa closer together. Dakar where you once lived mourns you. Farewell friend."

In poor health after undergoing a kidney transplant, the singer and guitarist was taken to hospital in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe’s largest city, on July 12 after catching COVID-19.

"A giant of zouk music. An unparalleled guitarist. An emblematic voice of the West Indies. Jacob Desvarieux was all of these things at once," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

Desvarieux told French daily Liberation in 2016 that his band Kassav’ started out in Paris as an experiment.

"We wanted to find a soundtrack that would combine all the previous (Caribbean) traditions and sounds, but that would be exportable everywhere," he said.

And so zouk was born, rising to global fame, particularly in France and on the African continent where people partied to its festive rhythm.

"We questioned our origins through our music," Desvarieux told Liberation. "What were we doing here, we who were black and spoke French?"

Kassav’ rose to prominence along with the increasing popularity of world music in the 1980s.

The brainchild of Guadeloupean artists Pierre-Edouard Decimus and Freddy Marshall, the band was founded in 1979 with Desvarieux, who was born in Paris and had been influenced by guitarists Chuck Berry and Jimi Hendrix.

The band’s base style is gwo ka, a kind of Guadeloupean drumming music, topped up with ingredients from all over the Caribbean and a modern twist.

Kassav’s first album was released in 1979, and the band reached its peak popularity at the end of the 1980s.

It signed a contract with the multinational CBS record label, and was praised by jazz legend Miles Davis.

Since then, zouk music’s popularity has waned but Kassav’ continues to attract crowds at its concerts.

ECONOMY Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control

    Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control

  2. Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

    Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

  3. Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six

    Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six

  4. World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

    World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

  5. Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarters for first time in Olympics

    Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarters for first time in Olympics
Recommended
After court victories, Michael Jackson estate eyes revival

After court victories, Michael Jackson estate eyes revival
Broadway to require vaccinations, masks for audience members

Broadway to require vaccinations, masks for audience members
Pithos burials found in ancient Antandros

Pithos burials found in ancient Antandros
Atatürk’s personal belongings under conservation

Atatürk’s personal belongings under conservation
Sanctuary entrance structure of Temple of Zeus found

Sanctuary entrance structure of Temple of Zeus found
Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for Shakira

Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for Shakira
WORLD China, Australia ramp up COVID curbs as Delta variant spreads

China, Australia ramp up COVID curbs as Delta variant spreads

China and Australia ramped up COVID-19 curbs on July 31 as Delta variant cases surged and tens of thousands rallied in France against restrictions designed to stop the pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey wants to improve trade ties with Russia in a balanced manner and based on a win-win approach, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş has said.

SPORTS Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Bekos new head coach

Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach

Aleksandar Djordjevic was announced as Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach on July 31.