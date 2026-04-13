Pink to host the 2026 Tony Awards in June

Pink to host the 2026 Tony Awards in June

NEW YORK
Pink to host the 2026 Tony Awards in June

The Tony Awards have turned to a singer with a reputation for a high-energy, physical live show to be the next telecast host — Pink.

The three-time Grammy Award winner will make her debut as MC for the awards on June 7 at its familiar home of Radio City Music Hall.

“It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz,” Pink said in a statement. “Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together — it is a community that is supportive, and inclusive, and full of talent and love. These people give magic every single day, and I cannot wait to celebrate them with the entire world.”

While Pink hasn't yet made an appearance on Broadway, she has had 15 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including four No. 1s and is known for her acrobatic, ceiling-swinging live sets.

Tony Award executive producers Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall and Jack Sussman in a statement hailed Pink as “a fearless artist whose powerhouse voice, electrifying stage presence, and undeniable authenticity embody the very spirit of live performance and theatre.”

The 2026 awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Getting buzz from appearing on the telecast can dictate a show’s future, both on Broadway and on tour.

The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theater Wing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast

US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast

    US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast

  2. CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

    CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

  3. Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids

    Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids

  4. Nouri al-Maliki's chances dim, Iraqi leaders revisit PM bid

    Nouri al-Maliki's chances dim, Iraqi leaders revisit PM bid

  5. Germany's Merz insists coalition on track after energy prices row

    Germany's Merz insists coalition on track after energy prices row
Recommended
Celine Dions Paris concerts promise to spin the money on and on

Celine Dion's Paris concerts promise to spin the money on and on
Historic house serves as museum

Historic house serves as museum
Workshop exhibition opens at AKM

Workshop exhibition opens at AKM
Marmaris to host Latin Fest

Marmaris to host Latin Fest
Album launched in Istanbul to support cancer fight

Album launched in Istanbul to support cancer fight
French singer Garou to perform in Türkiye

French singer Garou to perform in Türkiye
WORLD US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast

US military begins to blockade Hormuz, Iran threatens ports in Mideast

The U.S. military vowed to blockade all Iranian ports starting Monday, part of efforts to force Tehran into agreeing to open the crucial Strait of Hormuz and accepting a peace deal. Iran responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, taking aim at U.S.-allied countries.

ECONOMY Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales volume in February increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year, while overall trade sales volume rose 4 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 13.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿