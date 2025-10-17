Pilot who beat cancer reunites in cockpit with former nurse

ISTANBUL
After overcoming breast cancer, Turkish Airlines pilot Bilge Derin has returned to the skies, this time sharing the cockpit with Osman Taşkın, the nurse who supported her through her treatment and later became a pilot himself.

When Derin was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, she faced one of the toughest challenges of her life. During her months-long treatment, she met Taşkın, a young nurse with a childhood dream of becoming a pilot.

Their paths first crossed in a hospital room — and years later, they met again in the cockpit.

After completing a nearly ten-month treatment, Derin overcame cancer and returned to flying. Throughout her recovery, nurse Taşkın became a source of comfort and encouragement, often lifting her spirits with his positivity.

Inspired by Derin’s determination and passion for aviation, Taşkın decided to pursue his own long-held dream of becoming a pilot.

With Derin’s support, he began his training and eventually joined Turkish Airlines as a second officer.

Today, the two share not just a remarkable story of friendship and perseverance but also the same cockpit.

Their inspiring journey is now featured in a breast cancer awareness campaign video produced by Turkish Airlines, highlighting the power of hope, solidarity and pursuing one’s dreams.

“During my most difficult days, Osman was my source of joy,” said Derin in the campaign video. “He helped me through painful treatments and reminded me that I could overcome anything. When he told me his dream of becoming a pilot, I told him, ‘You can do it too.’”

For Taşkın, the inspiration was mutual. “Captain Bilge’s passion for aviation motivated me,” he said. “When she told me, ‘You can do it,’ I believed her. Now, we share the same cockpit — two travelers under the same sky.”

