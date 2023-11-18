Pilot project initiated for multilingual education in secondary schools

ANKARA
Within the scope of a project, the Education Ministry is introducing multilingual education to the curriculum of children in secondary schools, with pilot applications already started in 26 of the country's 81 provinces.

These children will be introduced to foreign languages for the first time as part of the project, which includes imparting English and German lessons.

A conference conducted last year as part of the "Improvement of Foreign Language Education Project" emphasized that "German is seen as a burden for students because it is not included in the university exam" and that effective learning would be achieved if it was introduced to students at early grade level. The approach, which has been debated since 2010, was thought to be limited by a shortage of teachers, resources and curriculum incompatibility.

According to the presidency's yearly program for 2024, students at the secondary school level will be given foreign language education with the aim to meet worldwide standards during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Foreign language education hours will be increased under the Multiple Foreign Language Education Model, and a second foreign language will be taught at an early age.

A system for measuring students' language skills in all areas of "reading, listening, speaking and writing" will be devised, and instructors will be educated to improve their language proficiency in these four areas.

Biden, Mexico president vow to work on fentanyl, migrant crises
