Piles of clothes for quake survivors left on roadside

Piles of clothes for quake survivors left on roadside

HATAY
Piles of clothes for quake survivors left on roadside

Piles of clothes and other items were seen scattered on the side of the roads leading to the quake zone as truck drivers lookout for ways to avoid standing in long lines before the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency’s (AFAD) centers for registrations and security checks.

Following the devastating quakes in Kahramanmaraş, an aid mobilization was launched across the country, and many non-governmental organizations and philanthropists sent aid to the quake zone.

Unfortunately tons of clothes collected for the disaster victims were scattered on the side of Yayladağ-Hatay road.

Earthquake survivors were seen trying to pick up what suited them among the pile of clothes, creating an unpleasant sight.

In 11 provinces, AFAD coordinates the distribution of all aid. AFAD officials register the aid materials and then regularly deliver them to quake survivors.

Some trucks coming from distant provinces leave the clothes and materials at the city entrances in order to avoid waiting in line in front of AFAD centers, which has led to an unpleasant situation.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Burcu Balçık, an expert on disaster management, stated that this situation is common in humanitarian aid logistics, yet there are various ways to prevent this from happening.

“We do not see such a picture in the aid provided to institutions that are organized at different levels such as storage, sorting, labeling and transportation,” Balçık said.

She also pointed out that people should provide cash aid to organizations they trust instead of material aid.

People’s needs change constantly when it comes to a disaster, Balçık said, adding if the quake zone is in urgent need of tents one day, it might change to blankets or hygiene products the following day.

Cash aid is also valuable in terms of supporting local producers and shopkeepers as organizations make bulk purchases from them when needed.

In this way, the logistics costs of aid to be sent from metropolitan cities can be reduced and the money left can be used for other aid, Balçık said.

She suggested that if possible, people should regularly make small donations instead of large one-off donations.

“The post-earthquake process is a long one. It is not enough to just save the day,” she said.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster
LATEST NEWS

  1. Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

    Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

  2. FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

    FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

  3. Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

    Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

  4. Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85

    Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85

  5. Finland moves closer to joining NATO without Sweden

    Finland moves closer to joining NATO without Sweden
Recommended
Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster
Most buildings of Cerrahpaşa closed after deemed risky

Most buildings of Cerrahpaşa closed after deemed risky
Teacher couple prepares quake-stricken students for exams in a container classroom

Teacher couple prepares quake-stricken students for exams in a container classroom
Controversial child abuse case postponed to March 31

Controversial child abuse case postponed to March 31
WHO director visits quake-hit provinces

WHO director visits quake-hit provinces
Foster care applications near 320,000

Foster care applications near 320,000
WORLD FBI director says Covid most likely caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday his agency believes the Covid-19 pandemic was "most likely" caused by an incident in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

ECONOMY White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

The White House on Feb. 27 gave federal agencies 30 days to purge Chinese-owned video-snippet sharing app TikTok from all government-issued devices, setting a deadline to comply with a ban ordered by the U.S. Congress.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.