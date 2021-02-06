Photographer raises money for family living in tent

  • February 06 2021 07:00:00

ADANA
With the efforts of a photographer who started a social media campaign to raise money, a family living in a shabby-looking tent has now found a home in Turkey’s southern province of Adana.

After moving to Adana from the southeastern province of Diyarbakır in 2015, a couple, Nevzat Gezici and Gile Gezici, along with their children, started to live in a tent.

The family caught the attention of a photographer, Ogün Sever Okur, while he was clicking some pictures of the vicinity.

On seeing three-year-old twin girls of the family shivering from the cold, Okur decided to start a social media campaign in a bid to raise money for the family and move them into a house.

Shortly after, Okur was able to raise enough money due to his campaign thanks to his followers, who greatly supported his initiative.

Okur not only found a house for the family and paid one year’s rent but also ensured that the house was in good condition. He painted the house with his friends before asking the family to move in.

The couple left the tent on Feb. 4 with their five children to move to their new house.

Before leaving, the couple’s 8-year-old boy, Ali, stopped to take one last look at his tent.

Okur captured the emotional moment through his lens when Ali stopped to wave one last goodbye to his old home where he lived for six years.

