Phase 2 trial for local vaccine set for December 25

  • December 13 2020 10:25:00

Phase 2 trial for local vaccine set for December 25

ANKARA
Phase 2 trial for local vaccine set for December 25

The phase two trials of the Turkish-made COVID-19 vaccine will begin on Dec. 25, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced.

“In parallel with the world, 16 different vaccine studies are carried out in our country. One of them has completed the pre-clinical period and started human trials. Phase two study will begin on Dec. 25,” Koca told lawmakers during the 2021 budget debate in parliament on Dec. 12.

Koca said the vaccine’s production for phase two started on Dec. 9.

“Apart from our vaccination studies, we are also to access safe and efficient vaccines made elsewhere in the world,” he said.

“I hope we will make our domestic COVID-19 vaccine by April,” he said.

The ERUCOV-VAC vaccine is being developed at the Erciyes University in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri with support from Turkey’s Institutes of Health Administration (TÜSEB).

Turkey is planning to roll out its massive vaccination program with the injections being developed by China at the end of this year. The jabs will be administered to some 60 million people, except for pregnant women and those under the age of 18 and who have recovered from the virus within the past six months.

The vaccination will not be mandatory.

Some 52.4 percent of the public said they would get vaccinated, a survey by polling company Optimar found.

A little more than 39 percent of the participants in the survey said they were not willing to take part in the vaccination since they do not know the long-term effects of the injection, while another 8.4 percent outright rejected the COVID-19 jab because they are against any kind of vaccine.

Some 85 percent of the public think COVID-19 poses a serious threat, but only 13.4 percent think otherwise, the survey also found.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey rebukes Iran's 'baseless statements' in poem row

    Turkey rebukes Iran's 'baseless statements' in poem row

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,199 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,809,809

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,199 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,809,809

  3. Wild boars raid streets in Tukey’s Marmaris district

    Wild boars raid streets in Tukey’s Marmaris district

  4. EU must discard pressure from Greece, Greek Cypriots, says Erdoğan

    EU must discard pressure from Greece, Greek Cypriots, says Erdoğan

  5. Moody’s upgrades ratings of 12 Turkish banks

    Moody’s upgrades ratings of 12 Turkish banks
Recommended
Virus cases on the decline in Turkey’s major provinces, says health minister

Virus cases on the decline in Turkey’s major provinces, says health minister
Istanbul dams to be full by February: Official

Istanbul dams to be full by February: Official
Turkish foreign minister recalls Bosnian War

Turkish foreign minister recalls Bosnian War
Turkey rebukes Irans baseless statements in poem row

Turkey rebukes Iran's 'baseless statements' in poem row
Greek Coast Guard levels up ill-treatment of migrants: Turkish interior minister

Greek Coast Guard levels up ill-treatment of migrants: Turkish interior minister
Turkey helping Palestinians in need of prosthetic eyes

Turkey helping Palestinians in need of prosthetic eyes
WORLD Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington

Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington for weekend rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to Joe Biden.

ECONOMY AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says it is buying U.S. drug developer Alexion in a deal worth $39 billion.

SPORTS Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

Turkish gymnastics team ranks 2nd in Euro championships

The Turkish team in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics of European Championships won silver medal on Dec. 12.