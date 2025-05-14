Pharmaceutical association moves to ban online drug sales

ISTANBUL
The Turkish pharmaceutical association has raised alarms over the increasing threat of counterfeit drugs, submitting a 344-page report to the Health Ministry and identifying 683 online links selling such medicines.

The move comes amid a 38 percent increase in counterfeit drug-related crimes globally, the Turkish Pharmacists' Association (TEB) President Arman Üney pointed out, speaking to the press on the occasion of May 14 Scientific Pharmacy Day.

Üney noted that technological advances and widespread access to online platforms have made it easier for counterfeit and unregulated products to reach consumers, calling for stricter regulations on e-commerce platforms.

He also pointed to a growing risk from vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements sold both online and in chain markets without safety barriers or regulatory oversight.

Scientific research has shown that such products often do not contain the ingredients listed on their labels and may even include banned or harmful substances, Üney warned.

