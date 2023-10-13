Pesticide use in Türkiye at alarming level: Report

Pesticide use in Türkiye at alarming level: Report

ISTANBUL
Pesticide use in Türkiye at alarming level: Report

The agricultural sector in Türkiye utilizes pesticides to an alarming extent, reaching approximately 60,000 tons each year, reveals a report by a German non-governmental organization.

Presented to the public at a meeting in Istanbul on Oct. 11, the report titled "Facts and Figures about Pesticides in Agriculture: The Pesticide Atlas" by the Heinrich Böll Association asserted that half of the pesticide usage in Türkiye is concentrated in the southern provinces of Adana, Antalya, Aydın and Mersin and the western provinces of İzmir, Bursa and Manisa.

Despite the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry banning several types of pesticides known to be toxic, their widespread use persists in various agricultural products.

Food engineer Dr. Bülent Şık highlighted the alarming global surge in pesticide usage, emphasizing that children are most affected by the pesticides and their residues.

The report revealed that approximately 385 million pesticide poisoning cases occur worldwide each year, leading to the direct loss of 11,000 lives annually.

The Pesticide Atlas underscored the occurrence of heart, lung or kidney failure in those exposed to pesticides, as well as a significant increase in severe health conditions such as Parkinson's disease, leukemia, lung and breast cancer and hormonal imbalances due to the impact of pesticides.

Moreover, the report noted that pesticides have accelerated the extinction of beneficial insects, leading a 41 percent decline in populations of these insects.

TURKEY,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023
LATEST NEWS

  1. Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

    Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

  2. Türkiye to add 60 gigawatts capacity to renewables in a decade

    Türkiye to add 60 gigawatts capacity to renewables in a decade

  3. Bodrum sustains high demand as ‘yellow summer’ unfolds

    Bodrum sustains high demand as ‘yellow summer’ unfolds

  4. Construction costs rise nearly 67 percent

    Construction costs rise nearly 67 percent

  5. Frieze London celebrates 20th year of fairs in UK capital

    Frieze London celebrates 20th year of fairs in UK capital
Recommended
Bodrum sustains high demand as ‘yellow summer’ unfolds

Bodrum sustains high demand as ‘yellow summer’ unfolds
Questions emerge on mid-term break application

Questions emerge on mid-term break application
Young woman’s organ donation saves six lives

Young woman’s organ donation saves six lives
Türkiye no longer a route for illegal migrants, says minister

Türkiye 'no longer a route' for illegal migrants, says minister
Ministry denies US planes Türkiye takeoff in drone downing

Ministry denies US plane's Türkiye takeoff in drone downing
Turkish citizen killed in Israel- Hamas conflict

Turkish citizen killed in Israel- Hamas conflict
WORLD Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Downed drone kills three in Russia, including child: governor

Debris from a drone destroyed over the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, fell on homes and killed three people, including a young child, the regional governor said Thursday.

ECONOMY Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

Furniture companies to freeze prices until end 2023

Furniture companies have joined some large supermarket chains in heeding the call from Trade Minister Ömer Bolat to join efforts to fight inflation.
SPORTS 4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race

4,500 athletes to join Cappadocia run race

Nearly 4,500 runners from 71 countries will participate in the Salomon Cappadocia Ultra- Trail race in Türkiye’s scenic touristic region.