Perre excavations reveal Roman-era living space

ADIYAMAN

Excavations in the ancient city of Perre, one of the five major urban centers of the Commagene civilization, unearthed a Roman-era residential area dating back nearly 1,500 years.

Archaeological work in Perre, where traces of the Roman period are widespread, has continued intermittently since 2001 and previously revealed a Roman fountain, block structures, water channels and numerous architectural remains.

This year’s excavations, carried out under the coordination of the Adıyaman Museum Directorate with a team of 20 workers and four archaeologists, uncovered new findings, including a 154-square-meter living space.

Researchers identified a tandoor structure and two adjacent rooms within the area.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Mehmet Yelken told state-run Anadolu Agency that the team has reached significant findings and that work on the site is ongoing.

“The section we are working on was built in the Roman period. Right next to us is the basilica known for the Heaven Mosaic. This year’s works helped re-expose the architectural texture around the basilica. In the 154-square-meter area identified by our archaeologists, many objects pointing to daily life were uncovered, including coins, bronze items and everyday utensils,” he said.

Yelken noted that the tandoor and two-room layout show the structure functioned as a residence. “The presence of the tandoor indicates this was an active living space. We believe this structure, built about 1,500 years ago, represents an important example of Roman-era domestic life,” he said.

The city’s geographical location, he added, continues to give other finds. “Perre was the intersection of trade and military routes. This made it both a passage and an accommodation center. For that reason, we believe we will uncover even more valuable artifacts in the coming period,” he said.