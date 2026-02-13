Iraq’s first AI museum sheds light on Ottoman era

BAGHDAD

Iraq’s first artificial intelligence-powered museum is welcoming visitors in Baghdad, showcasing Ottoman-era archives and the history of the historic Rüştiye School through modern exhibition techniques.

The museum, housed in the Baghdad Cultural Center building constructed during the Ottoman period along the banks of the Tigris River, presents documents and artifacts from the Ottoman era in Iraq using contemporary display technologies.

Talib Issa, head of the Baghdad Cultural Center, told Anadolu Agency that dozens of documents related to the Ottoman period in Iraq had been brought from Istanbul and are now exhibited at the museum.

“The museum features numerous photographs, images and documents from the Ottoman period in Iraq. It also sheds light on the history of the Baghdad Cultural Center, which was commissioned by Ottoman Governor Midhat Pasha,” Issa said.

Haydar Abid, head of the Information and Technology Department at the Baghdad Cultural Center, said the museum is the first AI-supported museum in Iraq.

“This AI museum tells the story of the Ottoman era in Iraq. At that time, there were more photographs than video recordings. Over time, some of these historical photographs lost their clarity. We restored and colorized them, giving them a more modern appearance,” he said.

Abid noted that during the Ottoman period, the Rüştiye School offered courses in Turkish, Arabic, mathematics, history and geography, among other subjects. He added that the museum also displays AI-generated visuals related to the school, where Ottoman-era soldiers once received training.

“In this museum, we brought together history and digitalization through electronic archiving and artificial intelligence. Those who wish to examine Ottoman-era archives electronically rather than through written documents can visit the museum to conduct research,” Abid said.

He also pointed out that prominent graduates of the Baghdad Rüştiye School include former Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Said and Jaafar al-Askari, the founder of the Iraqi army.

Muhammad Jabbar, who traveled from the Iraqi city of Kut to visit the museum, said he toured it with great admiration.

Stating that the Rüştiye School, built during the Ottoman period, sheds light on Iraq’s history, Jabbar expressed satisfaction with the historical visuals displayed and encouraged all Iraqi families to visit the site.

Rüştiye School in Baghdad

The Ottoman-era Rüştiye School in Baghdad is considered one of the most significant examples of the Ottoman Empire’s 19th-century educational modernization efforts in the city.

The school is regarded as one of the cornerstones of modern education in Baghdad and as an institution where both civil and military officials were trained.