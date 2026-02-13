Iraq’s first AI museum sheds light on Ottoman era

Iraq’s first AI museum sheds light on Ottoman era

BAGHDAD
Iraq’s first AI museum sheds light on Ottoman era

Iraq’s first artificial intelligence-powered museum is welcoming visitors in Baghdad, showcasing Ottoman-era archives and the history of the historic Rüştiye School through modern exhibition techniques.

The museum, housed in the Baghdad Cultural Center building constructed during the Ottoman period along the banks of the Tigris River, presents documents and artifacts from the Ottoman era in Iraq using contemporary display technologies.

Talib Issa, head of the Baghdad Cultural Center, told Anadolu Agency that dozens of documents related to the Ottoman period in Iraq had been brought from Istanbul and are now exhibited at the museum.

“The museum features numerous photographs, images and documents from the Ottoman period in Iraq. It also sheds light on the history of the Baghdad Cultural Center, which was commissioned by Ottoman Governor Midhat Pasha,” Issa said.

Haydar Abid, head of the Information and Technology Department at the Baghdad Cultural Center, said the museum is the first AI-supported museum in Iraq.

“This AI museum tells the story of the Ottoman era in Iraq. At that time, there were more photographs than video recordings. Over time, some of these historical photographs lost their clarity. We restored and colorized them, giving them a more modern appearance,” he said.

Abid noted that during the Ottoman period, the Rüştiye School offered courses in Turkish, Arabic, mathematics, history and geography, among other subjects. He added that the museum also displays AI-generated visuals related to the school, where Ottoman-era soldiers once received training.

“In this museum, we brought together history and digitalization through electronic archiving and artificial intelligence. Those who wish to examine Ottoman-era archives electronically rather than through written documents can visit the museum to conduct research,” Abid said.

He also pointed out that prominent graduates of the Baghdad Rüştiye School include former Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Said and Jaafar al-Askari, the founder of the Iraqi army.

Muhammad Jabbar, who traveled from the Iraqi city of Kut to visit the museum, said he toured it with great admiration.

Stating that the Rüştiye School, built during the Ottoman period, sheds light on Iraq’s history, Jabbar expressed satisfaction with the historical visuals displayed and encouraged all Iraqi families to visit the site.

Rüştiye School in Baghdad

The Ottoman-era Rüştiye School in Baghdad is considered one of the most significant examples of the Ottoman Empire’s 19th-century educational modernization efforts in the city.

The school is regarded as one of the cornerstones of modern education in Baghdad and as an institution where both civil and military officials were trained.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

    Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

  2. Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

    Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

  3. European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

    European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

  4. Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

    Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

  5. 'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

    'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair
Recommended
Atatürk Street inaugurated in Ecuador

Atatürk Street inaugurated in Ecuador
Virgin frescoes emerge from Pompeii suburb

'Virgin' frescoes emerge from Pompeii suburb
Koan: Where identity is written on plate

Koan: Where identity is written on plate
Ayla Turan Retrospective opens at İş Sanat

Ayla Turan Retrospective opens at İş Sanat
James Van Der Beek, the Dawsons Creek star, died at 48

James Van Der Beek, the 'Dawson's Creek' star, died at 48
Noisy humans harm birds and affect breeding success

Noisy humans harm birds and affect breeding success
Site of Osman Gazi’s house registered as cultural heritage

Site of Osman Gazi’s house registered as cultural heritage
WORLD Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

 The British government said Saturday it has confirmed that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s death in prison in 2024 came after he was poisoned with dart frog toxin.
ECONOMY Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

New prototypes of the homegrown combat aircraft KAAN, which will undergo testing during the development process led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), have made their debut.
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿