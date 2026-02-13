Current account balance posts $25.3 billion of deficit in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s current account balance saw a deficit of $25.2 billion last year, the Central Bank announced on Feb. 13.

Last year's deficit was higher than the $10.4 billion deficit in 2024, according to the data.

The balance saw a surplus in four of the 12 months last year.

In 2025, the goods deficit amounted to $69.7 billion, while services recorded a net surplus of $63.5 billion.

The primary and secondary income realized a net deficit of $18.5 billion and $528 million, respectively.

The current account deficit was mainly financed through direct investment with a net inflow of $3.3 billion and loans with a net inflow of $36.2 billion, said the bank.

In December 2025 alone, the account posted a deficit of $7.25 billion.

The current account excluding gold and energy indicated a net deficit of $691 million in December.

The goods posted a deficit of $7.44 billion, while services saw a surplus of $2.65 billion in December.

Direct investment recorded net outflow of $465 million in December. Specifically, non-residents recorded a net inflow of $642 million and residents’ external assets increased by $1.1 billion, said the bank.

As regards the real estate investments, residents purchased $252 million of real estate abroad, while non-residents realized net purchases of $287 million in Türkiye, according to the bank’s data.