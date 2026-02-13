Shakira to rock Rio's Copacabana beach with free concert

Shakira to rock Rio's Copacabana beach with free concert

RIO DE JANEIRO
Pop superstar Shakira will perform a free concert on Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana beach, following in the footsteps of Madonna and Lady Gaga, city authorities said Wednesday.

"Hips don't lie and the Rio town hall confirms: Shakira at Copacabana on May 2," city hall said in a post on X, alluding to her hit song.

The Copacabana concert is an annual event that featured Madonna in 2024 and Lady Gaga last year.

Word that the Colombian star will be this year's headliner ended weeks of speculation as to which entertainer would get the nod.

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes had teased people with AI-generated videos showing him with stars such as Shakira, Britney Spears, Bono, Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

The free concerts draw gigantic crowds to the legendary Copacabana shoreline.

Lady Gaga's show attracted 2.1 million fans while Madonna performed for 1.6 million, according to city tourism agency Riotur.

Over the years the headliners have included the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Rod Stewart.

Shakira, 49, has performed several times in Brazil, most recently in 2025 as part of her "Women Don't Cry Anymore" world tour.

