Perpetrator of murder of woman transferred to high-security prison

  • July 26 2020 15:05:00

The perpetrator of the murder of Pınar Gültekin, a 27-year-old woman whose killing in the Aegean province of Muğla has led to nationwide outrage against femicides, has been transferred to a high-security prison.

Cemal Metin Avcı was transferred to a high-security prison in the Central Anatolian province of Afyonkarahisar where he will be in solitary confinement.

Avcı, who confessed to the crime during his interrogation at a gendarmerie station, was arrested on charges of “killing with monstrous feelings” on July 21.

The bar Avcı ran in the resort province was covered with a black nylon cover with the word “killer” spray painted all over it after it was closed down.

Meanwhile, the wife of Avcı is reportedly preparing to file a divorce.

Having received psychological support and been taking medicines, the woman will move to another city after changing her surname, according to local reports.

After being killed by Avcı, Gültekin’s body was placed in a barrel, which was then burned and poured concrete on, in a forest near Muğla city center.

