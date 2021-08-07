Pera Film presents new online film program

  • August 07 2021 07:00:00

Pera Film presents new online film program

ISTANBUL
Pera Film presents new online film program

Pera Film is presenting “Our Real Home is Our Life,” an online film program within the scope of the exhibition, titled “Impossible Homecoming,” which opened in April at Pera Museum.

The works of Etel Adnan, who was born into a family with many languages, religions and identities, portray her history of migrating through different geographies, the weight of this world, and the search for the place we call home.

“Our Real Home is Our Life” includes various forms of moving images: Videos of conversations with Etel Adnan, documentaries that follow the traces of her work and essay films that are inspired by her oeuvre.

The program will continue until Aug. 20, during which it will present “Words in Exile,” the documentary which through visuals fragments depicts Etel Adnan’s unique portrait shaped by a multiplicity of languages, of peoples and their identities; “Five Senses for One Death,” in which Etel Adnan, together with Gavin Bryars, deals with topics of memory, archeological excavation and historiography at the intersection of artistic practice and scientific research; “I See Infinite Distance Between Any Point and Another,” which is one part of the trilogy by Otolith Group’s experimentation on both politics and aesthetics of water, revolving around the movement of thought and of the ocean; and lastly, “In Conversation with Etel Adnan,” an interview with the artist conducted by the Ireland Modern Art Museum’s curator Rachael Thomas on her work and life in 2015.

The program is only accessible online to audiences in Turkey.

Arts, movies,

SPORTS Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in womens welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

MOST POPULAR

  1. Six arrested for ‘starting fires’ in Muğla

    Six arrested for ‘starting fires’ in Muğla

  2. Turkey records worrying spike in COVID-19 cases

    Turkey records worrying spike in COVID-19 cases

  3. Experts concerned about consuming fish from Marmara Sea

    Experts concerned about consuming fish from Marmara Sea

  4. Number of fully vaccinated people still low, says minister

    Number of fully vaccinated people still low, says minister

  5. It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader

    It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader
Recommended
Nearly 9-fold increase in area burned in wildfires in 2021

Nearly 9-fold increase in area burned in wildfires in 2021
Blazes contained in Antalya districts after 218 hours of firefighting

Blazes contained in Antalya districts after 218 hours of firefighting
Locals thank firefighters after efforts extinguishing wildfires

Locals thank firefighters after efforts extinguishing wildfires
Bazaar run solely by women opens twice a month in Kayseri

Bazaar run solely by women opens twice a month in Kayseri
It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader

It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader
Six arrested for ‘starting fires’ in Muğla

Six arrested for ‘starting fires’ in Muğla
WORLD Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

Britain has warned all U.K. nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately due to the "worsening security situation" as fighting intensifies.
ECONOMY Getir signs sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Getir signs sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Turkey's on-demand delivery pioneer Getir has sealed a three-year sponsorship deal with English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur, the club and company announced on Aug. 6. 
SPORTS Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in womens welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

World champion Turkish boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli made history at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 7 by winning the gold medal in women's welterweight.