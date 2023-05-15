People’s Alliance gains majority in parliament

ANKARA
The unofficial results of the parliamentary election on May 14 showed that the People’s Alliance - formed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the New Welfare Party (YRP) and the Great Union Party (BBP) - garnered the most lawmakers in the parliament

The AKP received 269 seats (35 percent), and the MHP gained 51 lawmakers (10.4 percent), while the YRP had five MPs in the 600-seat legislature, according to the preliminary results when 92 percent of the ballot boxes were counted.

Winning 325 seats, the People’s Alliance achieved the majority among the three alliances formed for the parliamentary polls.

The candidates of the Democratic Left Party (DSP) and the Free Cause Party (Hüda-Par), which support the People’s Alliance, were included in the AKP’s lists in the election and were not on the ballot.

The Nation Alliance - made up of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party, the Democracy and Progressive Party (DEVA), the Future Party, and the Democrat Party (DP) - had 213 lawmakers with CHP gaining 168 lawmakers (24.8 percent) and İYİ Party earning 45 seats (9.9 percent).

The parliamentary candidates of the DP, the DEVA, the Future Party and the Felicity Party within the alliance were included in the CHP lists.

Under the Labor and Freedom Alliance, the Green Left Party (YSP) gained 60 seats (8.5 percent), while the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) had two lawmakers (1.2 percent).

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is still in the process of the lawsuit filed in the Constitutional Court, announced that it will enter the elections from the Green Left Party lists and was not on the ballot.

The Nation Alliance pledged to introduce a “strengthened parliamentary system,” but it seems they will not be able to secure 360 seats needed to bring about a referendum on ending the current executive presidency.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye sees neck and neck race for presidency

Türkiye sees neck and neck race for presidency
