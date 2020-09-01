People of village named ‘naked’ uncomfortable with misunderstandings

  • September 01 2020 07:00:00

People of village named ‘naked’ uncomfortable with misunderstandings

ÇANAKKALE
People of village named ‘naked’ uncomfortable with misunderstandings

People of a village named Çıplak [naked in Turkish] with 350 inhabitants in the Aegean province of Çanakkale are having a hard time due to its name being thought a nudist camp.

The villagers complain about the comments on social media and the local tourists who take pictures in front of the entrance sign while passing through the settlement.

The headman of the village, which is located on the road of Troy Ruins and has a history of 5,000 years, stated that they are tired of being misunderstood due to its name.

“People who do not own property here are called naked,” said Ufuk Göçoğlu, the headman, explaining the origin of the village’s name.

He added that the name of the village came from a person who founded the settlement in the region, who was penniless because he lost his property in a swampy area, and thus referred to as Çıplak Dede (Naked Grandfather).

Although its name is the subject of jokes, the people of the village do not want the name of the village to be changed.

“By this time, the names of many villages have changed. The name of the village is being ridiculed. But we don’t want our village name to change, we are determined,” Göçoğlu noted.

However, the people want the rumors that “there is a nudist camp in a village of Çanakkale” to end.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

    Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

  2. Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

    Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

  3. Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

    Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

  4. Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

    Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

  5. Time for bold steps on Cyprus, eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s EU bid

    Time for bold steps on Cyprus, eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s EU bid
Recommended
More aid for flood-hit Giresun province

More aid for flood-hit Giresun province
Musician invites wedding guests to dance, gets fined for violating virus measures

Musician invites wedding guests to dance, gets fined for violating virus measures
Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle

Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle
Interior Ministry urges against holding large events for Victory Day due to virus

Interior Ministry urges against holding large events for Victory Day due to virus
Mother meets policewoman who helped her give birth

Mother meets policewoman who helped her give birth
Elderlies in nursing home face cemetery in Turkey’s Ordu

Elderlies in nursing home face cemetery in Turkey’s Ordu
WORLD European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears

French pupils go back to school on Sept. 1 as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent.
ECONOMY World Bank okays $500 mln loan for Turkish firms

World Bank okays $500 mln loan for Turkish firms

The World Bank approved a loan of $500 million for a project in Turkey targeting to finance small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19.

SPORTS Turkeys Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkey's Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Belgium on Aug. 30.