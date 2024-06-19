People flock to Istanbul touristic areas on last day of Eid

ISTANBUL
The country wrapped up the Eid al-Adha on June 19, with Istanbul witnessing a surge in visitors during the final day.

Although the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, traditionally spans four days, its extension to nine days has prompted many in the country to make travel plans to the southern coasts.

However, those who opted to stay in the metropolis showed a particular interest in Bosphorus tours on the last day of Eid. At the bustling Eminönü docks, citizens seized the opportunity to savor the pleasant weather and their time off by exploring the waterways aboard ferries.

"We decided to escape the intense work fatigue and enjoy the Bosphorus breeze with our family. We couldn't go on a vacation, so we wanted to make the most of it here with the kids,” said Ercan Eren, waiting in line with his family for a tour.

The Princes' Islands on the Marmara Sea also witnessed an influx of visitors. Aspiring island-goers endured hours-long queues at Kabataş pier to board the ferries.

Among the popular spots in Istanbul were the picnic and recreational areas, though the entry to forests was prohibited as a precaution against fires, causing occasional crowding in the green spaces where entry was permitted.

Those eager to enjoy the holiday by the sea thronged numerous beaches across Istanbul, while İstiklal Avenue encountered a significant surge of pedestrians as well.

Recently, beaches on the Princes' Islands and Şile were declared clean and safe for swimming, according to the recent findings by the Health Ministry.

