People allowing bees to sting them ‘in protection’ against COVID-19

MALATYA – Demirören News Agency

Some people in the eastern province of Malatya are making honeybees sting them in the false belief that they could be protective against the coronavirus.

But doctors are warning them against this, saying bees could cause fatal allergies in some people.

People who think bee stings enhance their immune systems let bees sting them periodically.

“People make appointments, come and ask for my help,” said Cahit Aslan, a 52-year-old beekeeper in the province.

He said he places a bee on the body of a person and waits for it to sting.

“I don’t ask for money. I had rheumatism pains. I’ve been letting bees sting me for the last five-six years. That stopped my pain,” added Aslan.

When asked if the stings are protective against COVID-19, he said, “People believe so. But you know, some may be allergic to bees. It may not be good for everyone.”

Hakan Parlakpınar, a doctor from İnönü University Medical Faculty, said the bee-stinging could cause unbearable consequences for some people.

“There is no scientific research on this. It is dangerous,” stressed Parlakpınar.

Another warning came from Cengiz Bayram, the head of the Society of Lawyer Doctors, said the stings could higher one’s chances to die from allergies.

“Apitherapy is a method carried out in hospitals affiliated with the Health Ministry, only for arthralgia. We have not come across any benefit of bee stings against the coronavirus. We do not know if it’s protective against coronavirus,” added Bayram.