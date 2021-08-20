Penguins fed twice a day with fish in Bursa Zoo

BURSA
Some 17 penguins in a zoo in the northwestern province of Bursa are fed twice a day with European pilchard, the zoo officials have announced on Aug. 18.

“Fourteen penguins were brought from the Netherlands and Belgium in 2017. Three were born here in Bursa,” Önder Sevim, the head of the caretakers in the zoo, told Demirören News Agency.

Bursa Zoo, which is home to more than 1,000 animals from 111 species, is one of the three zoos in Turkey that are members of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

“We have a special area for the birds that are called ‘African penguins.’ They enter the pool to refresh in these hot days,” Sevim said.

“We feed the penguins twice a day with 150 to 200 grams of European pilchards,” he added.

Making a call to people to come and visit the zoo, he said: “Especially the children are fond of these animals. They watch the penguins floating on the water with joy.”

