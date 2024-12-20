Pegasus Airlines orders up to 200 Boeing airplanes

ISTANBUL

Pegasus, the leading low-cost carrier, has placed an order for up to 200 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

The total value of the agreement for 200 Boeing 737-10 aircraft is $36 billion, assuming that all options are converted and delivered as firm order aircraft and based on current list prices disregarding the special contractual pricing and payment conditions, the carrier detailed.

“As a result of the ongoing work for the procurement of our aircraft need for 2028 and beyond, in line with our fleet management strategy and in addition to the existing firm aircraft orders, we executed a purchase agreement with The Boeing Company,” it added.

It placed a firm order for 100 Boeing 737-10 aircraft with expected deliveries starting from 2028 and secured options for up to 100 additional Boeing 737-10 aircraft, convertible to firm orders in the upcoming years, Pegasus said.

“We continue to invest in our fleet in line with our growth targets in Türkiye and globally, and to expand our network by launching new routes,” Pegasus Airlines CEO Güliz Öztürk commented.

In the first 11 months of 2024, Pegasus carried a total of 34.38 million passengers, up 17 percent from a year ago.

The international passenger tally also grew 17 percent year-on-year to 21.5 million, while domestic passengers increased from 10.96 million in January-November last year to 12.87 million in the same period this year.