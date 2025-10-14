Peacekeeping operations threatened by cuts, UN warns

Peacekeeping operations threatened by cuts, UN warns

NEW DELHI
Peacekeeping operations threatened by cuts, UN warns

The U.N. peacekeeping chief warned Tuesday that the "indispensable" role played by peacekeepers was facing challenges due to budget cuts, as funding shortfalls translate into troop reductions.

"We do not have a choice but to implement these reductions, which are due to the partial non-payment by some states," Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told representatives from 32 U.N. troop-contributing countries.

"The international community is divided," he said in New Delhi. "As a result, the appetite for collective responses to crises is diminishing."

U.N. officials said earlier this month there was 16-17 percent shortfall in the peacekeeping budget, largely linked to U.S. aid cuts.

As a result, a 25 percent troop reduction will be spread across nine of the 11 peacekeeping missions.

The United States was expected to contribute $1.3 billion of the $5.4 billion budget for 2025-2026 peacekeeping operations.

But it has told the United Nations it will only pay around half that amount, or $682 million, which includes $85 million for a new international anti-gang mission in Haiti that was not in the original budget.

Lacroix emphasized the achievements of peacekeepers over the decades.

"The list, as we know, is very long of countries which successfully reached stability with the support of peacekeeping," he said.

"They make the difference between life and death for hundreds of thousands of civilians. They monitor ceasefires. They help build national key capabilities. Their role is indispensable."

Despite the budget cuts, the overall security landscape has "deteriorated," he added, demanding more of the truncated force.

"We're facing emerging drivers of conflict such as the impact of climate change, the role of international global terrorism and... the negative aspect of digital technology."

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

    Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

  2. Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

    Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

  3. German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

    German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

  4. Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

    Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

  5. Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens

    Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens
Recommended
Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
Trump says US to disarm Hamas if it does not do so itself

Trump says US to disarm Hamas if it does not do so itself
Syrian president hold talks with Putin in Moscow, as handover of Assad on agenda

Syrian president hold talks with Putin in Moscow, as handover of Assad on agenda
Turkish Cypriot president rejects federation debate days before election

Turkish Cypriot president rejects federation debate days before election
New Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes kill dozens

New Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes kill dozens
EU chief urges Serbia to get concrete about joining the bloc

EU chief urges Serbia to 'get concrete' about joining the bloc
New NATO members to buy more US arms for Ukraine

New NATO members to buy more US arms for Ukraine
WORLD Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas said Wednesday it has handed back the remains of all the deceased hostages that it can reach, as the Israeli military said the Red Cross had received two more bodies in Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye will hold its 5G tender on Oct. 16, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿