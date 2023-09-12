Patients’ complaints soar amid drug supply issue

Patients’ complaints soar amid drug supply issue

ISTANBUL
Patients’ complaints soar amid drug supply issue

With pharmacies facing significant challenges in providing many drugs due to the currency-indexed medication supply system in the country, patients have increasingly voiced their concerns, eagerly awaiting a new solution, particularly for obtaining medications crucial for life-threatening illnesses.

In July, a presidential decree on the pricing of medicinal products was published in the Official Gazette, increasing the euro exchange rate used for drug pricing by 30.5 percent, from 10 to 14 Turkish Liras. Pharmacists stated that despite this regulation, recent difficulties in the procurement of medications have been increasing, causing concerns about further exacerbation of these issues.

In parallel with the concerns of pharmacists, a leading platform called Şikayetvar, which receives complaints from the public over a wide range of products, revealed that complaints against pharmaceutical manufacturers from patients have increased by 113 percent this year compared to 2022.

Among the complaints received on the platform was the inability to procure medications used in the treatment of various diseases, from Wilson's disease to bipolar disorders and leukemia to skin conditions.

Most recently, Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Roche announced its decision to halt sales of one of its drugs used after organ transplants in Türkiye as of Aug. 31

pharmacy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

    Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

  2. N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

    N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

  3. 10,000 missing in Libya storm floods, death toll 'huge': Red Cross

    10,000 missing in Libya storm floods, death toll 'huge': Red Cross

  4. Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

    Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

  5. American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 

    American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 
Recommended
Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup
American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave

American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 
Sun-dried tomatoes exported to European countries

Sun-dried tomatoes exported to European countries
Auctioneer runs thrift shop for women only

Auctioneer runs thrift shop for women only
Miners’ choir to perform in quake zone

Miners’ choir to perform in quake zone
Municipality starts to provide drone training

Municipality starts to provide drone training
Antalya tourism sector concerned over foreign property use

Antalya tourism sector concerned over foreign property use
WORLD N Koreas Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia Tuesday ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the United States has warned could see an arms deal to support Moscow's assault on Ukraine.
ECONOMY Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

The former CEO of Alibaba, Daniel Zhang, resigned as head of its cloud computing unit yesterday in a surprise move as the Chinese e-commerce empire wraps up a leadership reshuffle.

SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.