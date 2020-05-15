Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets

TRABZON

A patient being tested for COVID-19 tried to escape from the hospital by tying bedsheets together from the window on the third floor in the Black Sea province of Trabzon.



A foreign patient, whose name was not disclosed due to privacy, went to a room with a window to escape the hospital where he had just been tested for the coronavirus.



The patient tried climbing down the makeshift rope from the window of the room.



But the length of the makeshift rope was not enough for him to reach the ground, as he was stranded when he could only climb down until the first floor when the sheets gave him away.



Security guards quickly surrounded him while he was clinging to the bedsheets.



People around the hospital also quickly informed the hospital management.



The security guards rescued the patient from the back garden of the hospital.



Passersby were heard saying, “Sir, what are you doing? You’re going to fall down” in videos shot of the escapee.