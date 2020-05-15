Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets

  • May 15 2020 14:58:00

Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets

TRABZON
Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets

A patient being tested for COVID-19 tried to escape from the hospital by tying bedsheets together from the window on the third floor in the Black Sea province of Trabzon.

A foreign patient, whose name was not disclosed due to privacy, went to a room with a window to escape the hospital where he had just been tested for the coronavirus.

The patient tried climbing down the makeshift rope from the window of the room.

But the length of the makeshift rope was not enough for him to reach the ground, as he was stranded when he could only climb down until the first floor when the sheets gave him away.

Security guards quickly surrounded him while he was clinging to the bedsheets.

People around the hospital also quickly informed the hospital management.

The security guards rescued the patient from the back garden of the hospital.

Passersby were heard saying, “Sir, what are you doing? You’re going to fall down” in videos shot of the escapee.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

  2. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  3. EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

    EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

  4. Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

    Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

  5. Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

    Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey
Recommended
Village head uses drone to distribute face masks to residents

Village head uses drone to distribute face masks to residents
Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities
Dutch couple returns home to Turkey after month of struggle

Dutch couple returns home to Turkey after month of struggle
Local firm to send 1 mln body bags to Europe

Local firm to send 1 mln body bags to Europe
Flower growers eye Italian and Spanish markets

Flower growers eye Italian and Spanish markets
Man lives alone in abandoned Central Anatolian village

Man lives alone in abandoned Central Anatolian village

WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkey’s prominent development bank has increased its assets and loan rate in the first quarter, according to the lender’s financial disclosure.
SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.