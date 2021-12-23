Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

  • December 23 2021 15:02:00

Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

ISTANBUL
Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

Turkish authorities have disclosed the passport of a U.S. citizen who was detained and arrested on the charges of “forging official documents” while reportedly trying to help a Syrian national leave Turkey.

On the first page of the passport, it is seen that the U.S. citizen, identified only by initials D.J.K., was born in Syria in 1988 and received his travel document on May 18, 2021, which is valid until May 17, 2026.

Meanwhile, the U.S. officials denied the allegations that D.J.K. was a U.S. diplomat following reports in the Turkish media that he worked for the U.S. Consulate in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut.

Yesterday, the U.S. State Department said it was aware a U.S. citizen had been detained in Turkey but denied the person was a government diplomat.

It said the detained individual was being provided with the “appropriate consular services.”

Turkish police detained D.J.K. at Istanbul Airport on Nov. 11 on suspicion of selling a forged passport, along with R.S., a Syrian national.

Police also seized an envelope containing $10,000 from the American suspect.

He was jailed while the Syrian was released pending possible proceedings for falsifying document.

US, fake, deny,

ECONOMY Turkish lira continues rebound following govt measures

Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme

    Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme

  2. Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

    Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

  4. Old Turkish feast Nartugan celebrated in tourism hotspot

    Old Turkish feast Nartugan celebrated in tourism hotspot

  5. Turkish-Israeli relations vital for stability of region: Erdoğan

    Turkish-Israeli relations vital for stability of region: Erdoğan
Recommended
CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation
Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls

Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls
Çavuşoğlu holds phone call with German counterpart

Çavuşoğlu holds phone call with German counterpart
Turkish-Israeli relations vital for stability of region: Erdoğan

Turkish-Israeli relations vital for stability of region: Erdoğan

Death toll from bootleg alcohol exceeds 65

Death toll from bootleg alcohol exceeds 65
Amputee national team’s success to feature in documentary

Amputee national team’s success to feature in documentary
WORLD Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties

Morocco on Dec. 22 spoke of a potential renewal of diplomatic ties with Germany that have been effectively frozen for months, after encouraging comments from Berlin’s new government.

ECONOMY Turkish lira continues rebound following govt measures

Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

Turkey’s currency has continued to make significant gains on Dec. 23 after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced extraordinary measures that aim to safeguard deposits in the lira against volatility seen in recent weeks and boost confidence among Turks as they have watched their buying power erode.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.