Passenger bus accident kills 8, hurts 37 in Afyonkarahisar

Eight people lost their lives and 37 people were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the western province of Afyonkarahisar’s Dinar district early on Jan. 5.

The accident that occurred near the village of Karabedir when the driver of the bus going from the southeastern province of Diyarbakır to the coastal Aegean town of Bodrum lost control of the steering. Many rescue teams were sent to the scene after the accident.

According to the first observations, eight people lost their lives and 37 people were injured, the governor’s office informed. The injured were transferred by ambulances to Dinar city center, as well as the surrounding hospitals, it added.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu shared a condolence message on his Twitter account. “I wish Allah’s mercy on our citizens who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident in Afyonkarahisar’s Dinar district, my condolences to their families, and a speedy recovery to our injured people,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the car including a family of six, who set out from Çanakkale to attend their relatives’ wedding in Bursa last night, collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction as a result of the driver’s loss of steering control. While the driver of the car was seriously injured in the accident, five people, including one child, died in the vehicle.

