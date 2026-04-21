Pashinyan says Armenia closing Karabakh chapter to advance peace with Azerbaijan

Pashinyan says Armenia closing Karabakh chapter to advance peace with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN
Pashinyan says Armenia closing Karabakh chapter to advance peace with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia should leave debates over the past behind as he set out his ruling Civil Contract party’s pre-election program and assessed the current stage of relations with Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan said arguments about who once lived where should no longer shape policy and added that Armenia was closing the Karabakh issue.

“We will no longer delve into who once lived where. We are closing the Karabakh issue. Only in this way can we achieve peace,” he said.

Pashinyan said concrete mechanisms were needed to make peace lasting and added that such a process had already begun.

He said the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which is intended to link mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through Armenian territory, as well as the signing and ratification of a peace agreement, would be key steps in giving the process a more institutional basis.

He also said contacts between civil society and business representatives, bilateral trade, and political, cultural and humanitarian dialogue would play an important role in strengthening peace, adding that his party would encourage and support steps in those areas.

Pashinyan also said Armenia would continue to pursue constructive, mutually beneficial relations with Russia.

He said ties between the two countries had largely been shaped by the Karabakh process, but that a new period was now beginning.

Saying the conflict environment had ended and that peace had been established, Pashinyan added that relations with Russia should also be adjusted to what he described as the new realities.

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