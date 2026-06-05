Israel strikes Lebanese village after warning to several areas

Israel strikes Lebanese village after warning to several areas

BEIRUT
Israel strikes Lebanese village after warning to several areas

A photograph taken from the southern area of Nabatieh shows smoke rising from the site of an israeli airstrike in the village of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, with the Beaufort Castle visible in the background, on June 4, 2026.(AFP)

 

Israel’s air force struck a Lebanese village on June 5 following warnings for several areas of imminent attacks against Hezbollah, after the Iran-backed militants rejected a truce brokered by the United States.

Lebanese and Israeli envoys meeting in Washington this week agreed to a conditional truce that Hezbollah flatly rejected, with the group instead demanding a comprehensive ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on June 4 rejected a truce announced by Lebanese and Israeli envoys in Washington that hinged on the group halting its attacks on Israel.

“The ceasefire must be comprehensive... without the Israeli enemy having the freedom to kill,” Qassem said, urging the government to halt “the farce and humiliation called direct talks” with Israel.

Israel has staged its deepest incursion in two decades into Lebanon since the start of the war with Iran, which it launched in conjunction with its ally, the U.S.

On June 5, the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee warned residents of six towns and villages including south Lebanon’s Sarafand, a town on the coastal road between Tyre and Sidon, to immediately evacuate.

He earlier warned three villages north of the Litani River in southern Lebanon to leave their homes.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported mass displacement from the three villages named in the warning, and it subsequently reported a strike on one of the villages, Arqoun.

Overnight, Israeli strikes killed seven people in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.

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