Partying on boat tours on Bosphorus continue despite COVID-19 measures

  • September 21 2020 13:19:32

Partying on boat tours on Bosphorus continue despite COVID-19 measures

Burak Coşan – ISTANBUL
Partying on boat tours on Bosphorus continue despite COVID-19 measures

Organizers of boat tours on the Bosphorus have found ways to organize weddings despite strict regulations in place as coronavirus measures, by camouflaging events as business meetings and asking couples to dress in disguise, according to daily Hürriyet.

Daily Hürriyet called some of the organizers asking them to organize a wedding ceremony with 50 guests. While some of them directly rejected the request, one of the organizers offered to set the event like a business meeting.

“We can overcome inspections by showing the wedding as a business trip where we can sail toward the Haydarpaşa or Kalamış neighborhoods and be in the middle of the sea. We can see the Coast Guard coming and can immediately stop the music,” said a trip organizer.

The nightly rent for a boat that can keep 50 people is between 8,000-10,000 Turkish Liras ($1,050-1,320), said another event planner.

One organizer said they gave “golden advice” to brides and grooms.

“If they don’t wear a bridal dress or wedding suit, we will be more relaxed. If the police come and see that there is no violation of social distancing rules, they will be gone without issuing fines.”

In case of a violation, each person on the boat is liable to pay a fine of 900 Turkish Liras ($118).

But an event planner, who asked to remain anonymous, warned of such conmen inside the business who promise weddings on boats.

“They agree to all your demands. But it is a wedding, you know. People will dance and violate the rules even if they don’t want to. Police will issue fines anyway,” the event planner said.

Turkey, COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

    Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

  2. Schools in Turkey reopen with limited in-class lessons

    Schools in Turkey reopen with limited in-class lessons

  3. Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes central Turkey

    Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes central Turkey

  4. Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

    Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

  5. Greece’s pick and choose policy: Op-ed

    Greece’s pick and choose policy: Op-ed
Recommended
Social Security Institute refuses policewoman’s martyrdom due to ‘15-minute’ gap

Social Security Institute refuses policewoman’s martyrdom due to ‘15-minute’ gap
Turkish president files complaint against Greek newspaper

Turkish president files complaint against Greek newspaper
Lipstick sales drop, eye makeup sales rise as face masks shift beauty priorities

Lipstick sales drop, eye makeup sales rise as face masks shift beauty priorities
Plan B ready for schools, if virus outlook worsens: Education minister

Plan B ready for schools, if virus outlook worsens: Education minister
Wanted terrorists among neutralized in Turkey

Wanted terrorists among 'neutralized' in Turkey
Rise in severe virus cases slows, but not enough, says Turkish health minister

Rise in severe virus cases slows, but not enough, says Turkish health minister
WORLD Madrid braces for partial lockdown as virus surges

Madrid braces for partial lockdown as virus surges

Nearly a million Madrid residents were bracing on Sept. 20 for a partial lockdown with several hundred marching in protest as Spanish authorities seek to put a brake on a second wave of COVID-19.    
ECONOMY Turkish video conferencing app passes first test

Turkish video conferencing app passes first test

Turkey's new domestically developed video-conferencing application passed its first test as the platform for an international security and defense event in the capital Ankara.
SPORTS Daviss buzzer beater lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Davis's buzzer beater lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Anthony Davis drained a three-pointer as time expired to seal the Los Angeles Lakers' 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 20 for a 2-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference finals.    