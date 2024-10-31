Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

TBILISI
Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

A partial ballot recount in Georgia's contested parliamentary election confirmed the ruling party won, electoral officials said on Thursday, after opposition parties alleged violations and Washington and Brussels demanded an investigation.

Georgia plunged into political uncertainty following Saturday's election as the pro-Western opposition said the vote was "stolen" by the ruling Georgian Dream party and refused to recognize its results.

Pro-European President Salome Zurabishvili, at loggerheads with the governing party, has declared the election results "illegitimate," alleging election interference by a "Russian special operation."

The central election commission told AFP that the recount at some 12 percent of polling stations, involving 14 percent of the vote, "didn't lead to a significant change to previously announced official results."

"Final tallies only slightly changed at some nine percent of recounted polling stations," a spokeswoman said.

Tens of thousands took to the streets on Oct. 29 to protest against alleged fraud.

International observers, the European Union and the United States have denounced electoral irregularities and demanded a full investigation.

Georgia's Interior Ministry said two were arrested following alleged ballot stuffing at a provincial polling station, while prosecutors said they had opened 47 criminal cases over alleged electoral violations.

Brussels had warned prior to the elections that it would be a crucial test for EU-candidate Tbilisi's fledgling democracy and determine its chances of joining the bloc.

The European Commission warned in a report published on Oct. 30 that it could not recommend opening membership talks "unless Georgia reverts the current course of action which jeopardizes its EU path."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

    Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

  2. Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

    Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

  3. PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

    PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

  4. Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

    Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

  5. Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations

    Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Recommended
Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv
PNG to boycott waste of time UN climate summit

PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit
Dominant Kurdish parties maintain their sway in election

Dominant Kurdish parties maintain their sway in election
US envoys in Israel to seek Lebanon truce plan as strikes continue

US envoys in Israel to seek Lebanon truce plan as strikes continue
Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off garbage fallout

Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off 'garbage' fallout
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 95

Spain races to save victims as floods kill 95
WORLD Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

A Russian bombardment of a building in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Oct. 29 killed at least two people and wounded 34, the local governor said.

ECONOMY Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

The number of mobile phone subscribers in Türkiye is expected to reach 99.7 million in 2027, surpassing the population of 179 countries, according to projections by the government.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿