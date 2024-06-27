Partial building collapse in Istanbul uncovers illegal floors

ISTANBUL

A partial collapse of a seven-story building in Istanbul on June 27 exposed illegal construction practices, revealing that three of the building's floors were added without authorization.

The collapse occurred in Bahçelievler district's Zafer neighborhood, revealing that three of the building’s seven floors had been added illegally.

Teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) responded to the scene. After inspecting the site, they confirmed that no one was trapped or injured in the rubble.

The governor's office also reported that there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the collapse.

The building originally constructed in 1970 was officially recorded as a four-story structure. However, private broadcaster CNN Türk reported that three additional floors were illegally added in 1994.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

As a precaution, several surrounding buildings were evacuated due to the risk of further collapses.

Residents of the neighborhood shared their experiences and concerns about the incident.

Ayhan Taşkın, who lives next door to the collapsed building, described the extensive damage to his own home.

"The bedroom is completely gone," he said. "We were asleep at the time. I heard a noise and got up... I could hardly save the children."

Zeynep Dernek, another local resident, highlighted the urgent need for urban transformation.

"This neighborhood is all old houses... Our buildings shake even when a truck passes by," she said, calling for comprehensive redevelopment.