Parliament's anti-terror commission to meet for third time

ANKARA

A commission tasked with addressing the legal and political aspects of the ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” process will convene for the third time on Aug. 12 in the parliament.

The commission, initially planned to have 51 members, began work with 48 after the İYİ (Good) Party refused to nominate members.

The quota will be completed to 51 at the next meeting with members nominated by political parties in proportion to their seats in parliament. Accordingly, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) will each receive one seat.

The CHP has nominated Umut Akdoğan, while the DEM Party has named Celal Fırat. The AKP’s new member was not immediately determined.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın attended the commission’s second meeting by invitation, making detailed presentations on their respective fields and answering questions from members.

The second meeting was held behind closed doors, citing national security concerns, and it was decided the minutes would remain classified for 10 years.

"To seize this historic opportunity, we must take our steps very carefully and express our views very clearly," Parliament Speaker and commission head Numan Kurtulmuş said ahead of the meeting.

"There will be sessions in the future with very open and harsh discussions, but all of these will be the result of our shared intention to strengthen Türkiye’s national unity and solidarity."

As part of the government’s initiative, PKK first declared a ceasefire to end its four-decade conflict with Türkiye, then announced plans to disband and disarm. The first group of members dropped and burned their weapons during a symbolic event in northern Iraq in early July.

The terror group is expected to continue disarming in stages until the end of the year.

Under the working principles, members appointed by Kurtulmuş will chair meetings in his absence on a rotating basis. A procedural change revised the voting rule for draft legislation from a three-fifths majority of participants to a three-fifths majority of total membership.

Legislative experts will assist the commission, with additional input to be sought from public institutions, universities and non-governmental organizations as needed.

The commission’s mandate runs until Dec. 31, with possible two-month extensions by a three-fifths majority vote of total members. The same majority can also vote to end its activities.

Current members include 21 deputies from the AKP, 10 from the CHP, four each from the DEM Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), three from the New Path Party, and one each from Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR), the New Welfare Party (YRP), the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP), the Labor Party (EMEP), the Democratic Left Party (DSP) and the Democrat Party (DP).