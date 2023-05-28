Parliamentary swearing-in ceremony expected on June 1

Parliamentary swearing-in ceremony expected on June 1

ANKARA 
Parliamentary swearing-in ceremony expected on June 1

Preparations for the 28th term of the Turkish assembly are in full swing, with the parliamentary swearing-in ceremony expected to take place on June 1, pending the final official results of the May 14 election.

The parliament administration is meticulously fine-tuning the sitting arrangement and will conduct a lottery in which party leaders will not participate, including New Welfare Party (YRP) Chair Fatih Erbakan as he will be assigned the chamber previously occupied by Great Union Party (BBP) leader Mustafa Destici, who was unable to secure a seat as a deputy this term.

The seating draw will be based on a plan that lists parties from left to right as the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Green Left Party (YSP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and İYİ (Good) Party groups.

YRP, Democratic Left Party (DSP) and Free Cause Party (Hüda-Par) lawmakers will be seated in the back section between the AKP and CHP. Meanwhile, DEVA, Future Party, Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) and Felicity Party will occupy seats behind the YSP and MHP rows.

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli will assume the role of interim speaker of the parliament and will appear on the stage dressed in a suit, as the obligation to wear a frock coat has been abolished with recent changes in the bylaws.

During the ceremony, Bahçeli will be vigilant to ensure that pro-Kurdish YSP and Hüda-Par deputies adhere to the oath. Those who fail to comply with the constitution and bylaws will be required to repeat the oath.

Newly elected deputies will be cautioned if they choose to bring the Quran to the rostrum or fail to wear a tie, which is mandatory according to the bylaws.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the first order of business for the parliament will be to elect the speaker. The nomination process will commence upon the opening of the parliament, with candidates having five days to submit their applications. The election will conclude within the subsequent five days.

The constitution requires a two-thirds majority (401 votes) in the first two rounds of the speaker’s election, while a simple majority (301 votes) is sufficient in the third round.

Then, the formation of the assembly presidency council and commissions will begin. The allocation of memberships to each party group will be determined by the number of deputies they have.

Accordingly, the People’s Alliance led by the AKP and the MHP is expected to maintain a favorable distribution of positions, as was the case in the 27th term.

Elections,

TÜRKIYE Election watchdog officially declares Erdoğans victory

Election watchdog officially declares Erdoğan's victory

LATEST NEWS

  1. Election watchdog officially declares Erdoğan's victory

    Election watchdog officially declares Erdoğan's victory

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu says his struggle will continue

    Kılıçdaroğlu says his struggle will continue

  3. World leaders congratulate Erdoğan

    World leaders congratulate Erdoğan

  4. Only winner today is Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Only winner today is Türkiye: Erdoğan

  5. Over 54 mln dropped votes in nearly 200,000 ballot boxes

    Over 54 mln dropped votes in nearly 200,000 ballot boxes
Recommended
Election watchdog officially declares Erdoğans victory

Election watchdog officially declares Erdoğan's victory

Kılıçdaroğlu says his struggle will continue

Kılıçdaroğlu says his struggle will continue
World leaders congratulate Erdoğan

World leaders congratulate Erdoğan
Only winner today is Türkiye: Erdoğan

Only winner today is Türkiye: Erdoğan

Over 54 mln dropped votes in nearly 200,000 ballot boxes

Over 54 mln dropped votes in nearly 200,000 ballot boxes
Click here for detailed election results

Click here for detailed election results
WORLD Azerbaijan marks 105th Independence Day

Azerbaijan marks 105th Independence Day

Azerbaijan marked Independence Day on May 28, the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic.

ECONOMY China’s first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

China’s first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

China’s first domestically produced passenger jet, the C919, took off on its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, a milestone event in the nation’s decades-long effort to compete with Western rivals in the air.    

SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”