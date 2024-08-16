Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

ANKARA
Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

A special parliamentary session to address the status of jailed former deputy Can Atalay ended in chaos on Aug. 16, with a brawl breaking out that left several lawmakers injured.

The session, held despite parliament being in recess, was convened after the Constitutional Court declared that the annulment of Atalay’s parliamentary status was invalid.

Atalay, a former Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) lawmaker, is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence related to the 2013 Gezi Park protests. He was elected to parliament in May while in prison.

Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Bekir Bozdağ presided over the session and gave the floor to TİP lawmaker Ahmet Şık, who delivered a harsh critique of actions regarding Atalay's status.

The session was adjourned shortly after due to rising tensions.

Tensions flared once more when ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmaker Alpay Özalan approached the podium and physically attacked Şık. The brawl quickly expanded, involving many deputies.

During the altercation, Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party's (DEM Party) Gülistan Koçyiğit and main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) Okan Konuralp reportedly sustained injuries.

The top court had twice ruled for Atalay’s release, stating that his rights and freedoms were being violated.

However, the Court of Appeals upheld the decision to unseat Atalay, with the move being enforced on Jan. 30.

The session had been requested by TİP, CHP, DEM Party, Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), Felicity Party (SP), Future Party, Democratic Party (DP) and Labor Party (EMEP).

İYİ (Good) Party and New Welfare Party (YRP) deputies also attended, while Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) members were absent.

Violence ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

    Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

  2. Türkiye on 3-day high alert as wildfires spread

    Türkiye on 3-day high alert as wildfires spread

  3. New rectors appointed to some of country’s top universities

    New rectors appointed to some of country’s top universities

  4. Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

    Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

  5. Türkiye, Iraq to set up two military centers to fight terror

    Türkiye, Iraq to set up two military centers to fight terror
Recommended
Türkiye on 3-day high alert as wildfires spread

Türkiye on 3-day high alert as wildfires spread
New rectors appointed to some of country’s top universities

New rectors appointed to some of country’s top universities
Türkiye, Iraq to set up two military centers to fight terror

Türkiye, Iraq to set up two military centers to fight terror
UNDP builds earthquake debris processing facilities in Türkiye

UNDP builds earthquake debris processing facilities in Türkiye
Annual Orthodox mass at Sümela delayed amid controversy

Annual Orthodox mass at Sümela delayed amid controversy
Man walks, talks again after 2 years in coma

Man walks, talks again after 2 years in coma
WORLD Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

Pakistan said Friday it had confirmed a case of mpox, a day after Sweden recorded the first infection outside of Africa involving a new, more dangerous strain of the virus that has killed hundreds in the DR Congo.
ECONOMY Türkiyes ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months

Türkiye's ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months

Turkish ports handled 313.3 million tons of cargo in the first seven months of this year, up 2.7 percent from last year, and 7.9 million TEUs of containers, marking a 9.5 percent increase.
SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿