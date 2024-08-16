Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

ANKARA

A special parliamentary session to address the status of jailed former deputy Can Atalay ended in chaos on Aug. 16, with a brawl breaking out that left several lawmakers injured.

The session, held despite parliament being in recess, was convened after the Constitutional Court declared that the annulment of Atalay’s parliamentary status was invalid.

Atalay, a former Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) lawmaker, is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence related to the 2013 Gezi Park protests. He was elected to parliament in May while in prison.

Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Bekir Bozdağ presided over the session and gave the floor to TİP lawmaker Ahmet Şık, who delivered a harsh critique of actions regarding Atalay's status.

The session was adjourned shortly after due to rising tensions.

Tensions flared once more when ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmaker Alpay Özalan approached the podium and physically attacked Şık. The brawl quickly expanded, involving many deputies.

During the altercation, Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party's (DEM Party) Gülistan Koçyiğit and main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) Okan Konuralp reportedly sustained injuries.

The top court had twice ruled for Atalay’s release, stating that his rights and freedoms were being violated.

However, the Court of Appeals upheld the decision to unseat Atalay, with the move being enforced on Jan. 30.

The session had been requested by TİP, CHP, DEM Party, Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), Felicity Party (SP), Future Party, Democratic Party (DP) and Labor Party (EMEP).

İYİ (Good) Party and New Welfare Party (YRP) deputies also attended, while Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) members were absent.