Parliamentary commission set to launch amid PKK disarmament process

As the PKK terrorist organization begins laying down arms, attention turns to Ankara's next steps, with a roadmap for the process taking shape.

The parliamentary commission is slated to convene on Wednesday with a call from Parliament Speaker Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş to participating parties.

Initiated by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli's calls at the end of 2024, the proposed "National Unity and Solidarity" commission will be in the spotlight this week. Kurtulmuş is expected to request member nominations from consenting parties on Wednesday.

Based on current assessments, five parties with parliamentary groups— Justice and Development Party (AKP), Republican People’s Party (CHP), Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), MHP and New Welfare Party (YRP)—will contribute members, excluding the İYİ (Good) Party.

Including one representative each from non-group parties in the assembly, the commission is anticipated to comprise 35 to 40 members.

Once formed, the body will dive directly into the process, working through the summer recess to draft relevant legislation.

Behind-the-scenes discussions suggest decisions will require a qualified majority beyond simple votes, and as it's not bound by internal regulations, outcomes will serve as recommendations. The commission may also summon ministers and officials for briefings.

With the PKK's disarmament expected to wrap up in two to five months, the commission will meanwhile outline a path for former members' societal reintegration, potential investigation exemptions and other goodwill measures.

If all proceeds as planned and the National Security Council (MGK), closely monitoring developments, determines the group no longer poses a national threat, judicial bodies could review cases involving organization membership, aiding, abetting or related crimes.

However, this stage is not foreseen before the first quarter of 2026.

