Parliamentary commission advances proposal on civil aviation security rules

ANKARA

A parliamentary commission has approved a legislative proposal that will introduce major regulations in the civil aviation sector and bring important changes to security procedures and inspections at airports.

Aiming to overhaul security practices and controls at airports in accordance with the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, the bill will be debated in the parliament's general assembly following the Eid al-Adha holiday.

If adopted, the proposal will require that all passengers, their belongings and technical devices may be subject to a pat-down search upon entering airports and aircraft.

Passengers who refuse to submit a pat-down search of themselves and their belongings will not be allowed to enter the airport or aircraft.

Aviation security measures will also be carried out by private security personnel under police supervision. These personnel may conduct technical and pat-down searches of persons, their belongings, baggage, cargo and goods.

During inspections, baggage, cargo and other property may be opened and searched without the presence of the passenger or owner if a security concern exists, and prohibited items may be placed in custody.

Fines ranging from 20,000 to 500,000 Turkish Liras will be imposed in cases where pilots fail to report incidents onboard aircraft to the relevant authorities.

Additionally, individuals detected by security forces flying drones (UAVs) without flight permission or outside areas designated by civil aviation authorities will face fines of up to 60,000 liras.

Last week, a pilot reported sightings of drones at 2,000 feet above Istanbul's flight towers.