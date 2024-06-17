Parliamentary commission advances proposal on civil aviation security rules

Parliamentary commission advances proposal on civil aviation security rules

ANKARA
Parliamentary commission advances proposal on civil aviation security rules

A parliamentary commission has approved a legislative proposal that will introduce major regulations in the civil aviation sector and bring important changes to security procedures and inspections at airports.

Aiming to overhaul security practices and controls at airports in accordance with the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, the bill will be debated in the parliament's general assembly following the Eid al-Adha holiday.

If adopted, the proposal will require that all passengers, their belongings and technical devices may be subject to a pat-down search upon entering airports and aircraft.

Passengers who refuse to submit a pat-down search of themselves and their belongings will not be allowed to enter the airport or aircraft.

Aviation security measures will also be carried out by private security personnel under police supervision. These personnel may conduct technical and pat-down searches of persons, their belongings, baggage, cargo and goods.

During inspections, baggage, cargo and other property may be opened and searched without the presence of the passenger or owner if a security concern exists, and prohibited items may be placed in custody.

Fines ranging from 20,000 to 500,000 Turkish Liras will be imposed in cases where pilots fail to report incidents onboard aircraft to the relevant authorities.

Additionally, individuals detected by security forces flying drones (UAVs) without flight permission or outside areas designated by civil aviation authorities will face fines of up to 60,000 liras.

Last week, a pilot reported sightings of drones at 2,000 feet above Istanbul's flight towers.

Türkiye, rules,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

    22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

  2. Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

    Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

  3. Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  4. Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

    Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

  5. Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

    Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Recommended
22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report
Erdoğan calls for an end to political tension in Türkiye

Erdoğan calls for an end to political tension in Türkiye
Turkish vacationers face fast visa hurdle for Rhodes

Turkish vacationers face fast visa hurdle for Rhodes
Inhabitants of Princes’ Islands protest new minibuses

Inhabitants of Princes’ Islands protest new minibuses
Thousands of butchers injured during Eid sacrifice tradition

Thousands of butchers injured during Eid sacrifice tradition
WORLD Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

An Israeli intelligence brief prepared weeks before Hamas's Oct. 7 attack had warned military officials of the Palestinian group's preparations for an assault, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿