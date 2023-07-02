Parliament to focus on key agendas after Eid holiday

Parliament to focus on key agendas after Eid holiday

Selçuk Böke- ANKARA
Parliament to focus on key agendas after Eid holiday

The regulation on salaries of civil servants and retirees, a new constitution and the extension of the 25 percent limit in rent increases take precedence at the top of the agenda for deputies returning to the parliament on July 4.

After President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signaled the regulation on civil servant and retiree salaries on July 29, attention turned to the opening of the parliament on July 4.

Within the regulation, the proposal to set the minimum civil servant salary at 22,000 Turkish Liras and to make improvements in retiree pensions will be presented to the parliament. It is expected that the law will be passed quickly before the parliament goes on recess again at the end of summer.

Last year, the government implemented a regulation limiting the increase in house rents to 25 percent to solve rising disputes between tenants and landlords.

This regulation, which ended on July 1, was announced to be extended until July 2, 2024.

Recently, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that the regulation imposing a 25 percent increase limit would be one of the first tasks of the parliament after the holiday and that it would be enacted through an omnibus bill.

A constitutional amendment is also among the most important issues on the government’s agenda with the opening of the parliament. If an agreement is reached with the opposition, more comprehensive changes are expected to be discussed.

On June 15, Erdoğan expressed his desire to liberate the country from its current constitution, stressing the need for a civilian, libertarian and inclusive constitution that will be embraced by all segments of Turkish society.

On the other hand, comprehensive preparations have begun in Ankara for the NATO summit of government and state leaders, which will take place in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on July 11-12.

While the planning of Erdoğan’s meetings with his counterparts in the Vilnius summit is being made, the agenda topics are also becoming clear. Among the priority topics in Erdoğan’s agenda are transatlantic relations, counterterrorism, the war between Russia and Ukraine, rising Islamophobia in Europe, Sweden’s NATO membership, the Quran burning incidents in Sweden and the procurement of F-16s for Türkiye.

The burning of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, outside a mosque in Sweden on June 26 sparked outrage in many Muslim countries and widespread condemnations of the Swedish authorities.

The incident occurred as Muslims worldwide began marking the Eid al-Adha holiday and as the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia was drawing to a close.

Politics,

TÜRKIYE Parliament to focus on key agendas after Eid holiday

Parliament to focus on key agendas after Eid holiday
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament to focus on key agendas after Eid holiday

    Parliament to focus on key agendas after Eid holiday

  2. Türkiye’s ambassador to Portugal dies after cardiac arrest

    Türkiye’s ambassador to Portugal dies after cardiac arrest

  3. Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

    Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

  4. Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

    Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

  5. China upsets Japan to win women's Asia Cup title

    China upsets Japan to win women's Asia Cup title
Recommended
Türkiye’s ambassador to Portugal dies after cardiac arrest

Türkiye’s ambassador to Portugal dies after cardiac arrest
‘Kültepe excavations should carry on for minimum 5,000 years’

‘Kültepe excavations should carry on for minimum 5,000 years’
Pet hotels packed with furry friends during Eid

Pet hotels packed with furry friends during Eid
AI system being used for road maintenance in Konyaaltı

AI system being used for road maintenance in Konyaaltı
Victims of Sivas Massacre remembered on 30th anniversary

Victims of Sivas Massacre remembered on 30th anniversary
Maritime and Cabotage Day celebrated

Maritime and Cabotage Day celebrated
WORLD Biden to host Swedish PM for talks on NATO, Ukraine

Biden to host Swedish PM for talks on NATO, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will host Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson next week to talk about transatlantic security cooperation and the war in Ukraine, the White House said Saturday.

ECONOMY Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

Elon Musk announced on July 1 that Twitter would temporarily restrict how many tweets users could read per day, in a move meant to tamp down on the use of the site's data by artificial intelligence companies.

SPORTS China upsets Japan to win womens Asia Cup title

China upsets Japan to win women's Asia Cup title

Giant center Han Xu sank 26 points as China stunned five-time defending champion Japan 73-71 Sunday to win its first women's Asia Cup basketball title in more than a decade.