Parliament tightens security measures following attack

ANKARA

In response to the recent suicide attack targeting the Interior Ministry building, situated just across from the parliament, stringent security measures have been implemented, leading to the restriction of vehicle entry into the assembly's compound.

Under the newly established security guidelines, council participants responsible for managing "visitor entry by vehicle" at the entrance gates of Çankaya and Dikmen, including lawmakers, have been allocated the right to sponsor up to five visitors arriving in vehicles.

The decision, communicated to deputies through an official memorandum bearing the signature of Sermet Atay, the parliamentary administrative chief and head of the security coordination board, highlighted the necessity of these measures due to increasing density at the entrance gates caused by visitors arriving in groups and by vehicles.

The directive emphasized that requests for more than five vehicles would require approval from the chief executive responsible for security. However, there will be no limitations for visitors entering the area on foot.

“The terrorist attack we experienced on Oct. 1 once again demonstrated the sensitivity of security practices and the importance of the regulations and decisions taken within this framework," read the decision.