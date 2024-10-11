Parliament speaker urges new global system, regional unity in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT

Parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Friday called for the establishment of a new global system during an international forum held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The forum was organized to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the renowned Turkmen poet and thinker, Magtymguly Pyragy, and focused on regional cooperation in light of escalating tensions and attacks in Gaza and Lebanon by Israel.

Addressing attendees, Kurtulmuş emphasized the strategic importance of regional collaboration.

"As the states and peoples of this region, with our material and spiritual wealth, young population, and the great advantage of being located in a geography that connects two parts of the world, we must mobilize first in our region and then globally to establish a fair international system." he said.

He criticized Israel for its actions since October 2023, stating, "The ongoing massacre perpetrated by the ruling regime in Israel, which flouts international laws, threatens regional stability and deeply wounds global communities, especially those in the Turkish-Islamic world."

Kurtulmuş further pointed out the inefficacy of current global institutions.

"The existing international structures have become unsustainable burdens for the world. In the forthcoming era of a multipolar world, it is crucial, along with our allies here—particularly from the Turkish-Islamic realm—to assert the necessity for a new global order, encompassing fresh institutions, principles, and sanctions, and to intensify our efforts towards these goals."

The event, hosted by Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhammedov, brought together various state leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, to discuss these pressing global challenges.