Parliament speaker slams PACE election monitoring head

ANKARA

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop has demanded the election monitoring mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to follow an objective line while reporting the May 14 polls, slamming its German head for his statements on the election safety in Türkiye.

Şentop held a meeting with the PACE’s election observer delegation led by Frank Schwabe, German social democrat parliamentarian, late on April 13. The delegation is in Ankara for a two-day pre-election visit and holding talks with the political parties, civil society, and relevant state institutions.

“All our institutions, particularly the Supreme Election Board (YSK) are making all necessary arrangements for holding the elections in a democratic, fair and free environment,” Şentop said.



The parliament speaker recalled that Türkiye invited the PACE and the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to observe the presidential and parliamentary polls, saying: “It is important to us that the report you will write and the statements you will make about your observations reflect an objective and constructive understanding. Türkiye has always taken constructive criticisms into account.”

Şentop also slammed Schwabe for expressing his concerns that the polls in Türkiye may not take place in a democratic, fair and free environment and described them as unfortunate. “This sort of prejudiced remark can be shown as an example of hypocrisy toward Türkiye. I should express that making such statements as the head of the temporary observer delegation before the elections should be avoided,” he stated.

Şentop called on the delegation that their report should be objective and constructive.

In addition, Şentop reiterated Ankara’s firm position that two PACE members, German parliamentarian Andrej Hunko and Swiss parliamentarian Sibel Arslan, should not be included in the observer delegation group due to their open support to the terror organizations.

“PACE can select its own delegation, but we won’t allow those who are in hostile acts against Türkiye,” he said.