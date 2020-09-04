Parliament speaker says he favors the limited death penalty

  • September 04 2020 17:07:11

Parliament speaker says he favors the limited death penalty

TEKİRDAĞ
Parliament speaker says he favors the limited death penalty

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said on Sept. 4 that he believes in the death penalty for specific crimes. 

“In a very limited way, I think that the death penalty should be applied for certain crimes,” he told reporters in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ. 
Premeditated homicide and sexual crimes against children should be under the list of such crimes, Şentop said.

For such an amendment Turkey needs constitutional change and also in some articles of the European convention on human rights, which Turkey is a part of, he stated.

His remarks came after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli made a call on Sept.2. for reinstating the death penalty that would be a deterrent for some crimes.

In a written statement, Bahçeli called on the parliament to reinstate the death penalty as the legislative body will resume its work for the new term on Oct.1. 

Stating that overwhelming increase observed in murder, harassment and rape cases, Bahçeli said, “The picture we see is alarming. Re-inclusion of the death penalty in our legislation may deter the commission of heinous and primitive crimes.”

In 2001, the Turkish Parliament abolished the death penalty for crimes, excluding those committed during times of war and related to terrorism. It was completely removed from the penal code in 2004.

There have been frequent calls by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for capital punishment to be reinstated in the country, following its abolition in 2004 as part of reforms aimed at securing European Union membership, particularly after the failed July 2016 coup attempt.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Athens avoiding dialogue to solve east Med crisis: Ankara

    Athens avoiding dialogue to solve east Med crisis: Ankara

  2. Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined

    Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined

  3. Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

    Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

  4. Mysterious man sells watermelons in luxury car

    Mysterious man sells watermelons in luxury car

  5. Turkey imposes new nationwide virus restrictions

    Turkey imposes new nationwide virus restrictions
Recommended
NATO says talks begin despite Greece’s denial

NATO says talks begin despite Greece’s denial 
President Erdoğan meets KRG President Barzani

President Erdoğan meets KRG President Barzani
It is not big deal, says cult leader about sexual abuse

It is not big deal, says cult leader about sexual abuse
Rockets fly over Tuz Lake for Teknofest thrill

Rockets fly over Tuz Lake for Teknofest thrill
Russian drill in NAVTEX area does not practice joint exercise with Turkey, says ministry

Russian drill in NAVTEX area does not practice joint exercise with Turkey, says ministry
Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined

Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined
WORLD Mass virus vaccination unlikely until mid-2021: WHO

Mass virus vaccination unlikely until mid-2021: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sept. 4 it is unlikely that there will be mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus before the middle of the next year.

ECONOMY Air Serbia announces more flights to Istanbul

Air Serbia announces more flights to Istanbul

Serbia’s flag carrier on Sept. 4 announced that it will operate at least seven flights a week to Istanbul.

SPORTS ‘Band of Mothers’ reach US Open third round

‘Band of Mothers’ reach US Open third round

Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Tsvetana Pironkova made up a “Band of Mothers” who marched into the third round of the US Open on Sept. 3.