Parliament speaker praises Türkiye's solidarity on 2016 failed coup anniversary

ANKARA

Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş marked the eighth anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt, stating that Turkish citizens hindered the coup plotters who intended to invade the country.

Kurtulmuş published a message on his social media account on the occasion of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

Kurtulmuş stated that they once again commemorate the nation's defense of democracy and national sovereignty with the utmost respect.

"That night, our people, with their love for their homeland and passion for independence, did not give way to the coup plotters who intended to invade."

Kurtulmuş stated that those who draw strength from their righteousness and sincerity will surely prevail in the face of any weapon.

"On July 15th, we will always keep the spirit of resilience and communal solidarity alive. We will work harder to develop and strengthen our democracy," he said.