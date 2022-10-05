Parliament speaker holds high-level talks in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, together with the parliamentary delegation accompanying him, has held an in-person meeting with Azhar Azizan Harun, the speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives, and met with Malaysian Senate President Rais Yatim in Kuala Lumpur.

Stating that he is pleased to see that trust prevails in bilateral relations, Şentop said they consider the improvement of relations between the legislative, executive and judicial bodies as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership established between the two countries.

In parallel with the relations between governments, the dialogue and friendship relations between parliaments should also be strengthened, Şentop noted.

Underlining that the exchange agreement with local currencies will provide significant convenience in increasing the trade volume between Türkiye and Malaysia, Şentop reminded the talks that started between the central banks on Aug. 8.

The speaker also pointed out the importance of support regarding the issue, which was also on the agenda during Malaysian King Abdullah of Pahang’s visit to Türkiye.

He stated that defense industry companies aim to develop cooperation in Malaysia with an understanding open to joint production and technology transfer.

Şentop also emphasized that “it is possible to work on concrete cooperation in return for investment between Malaysia and Türkiye,” which stands out in chip production, and noted that cooperation on space and satellite technologies can be developed.

“Türkiye attaches importance to the developments in the region and other geographies where Muslims live, as well as bilateral relations, and appreciate Malaysia’s efforts to address the economic and humanitarian crisis, especially after the military coup in Myanmar,” Şentop said.

Şentop’s visits are accompanied by deputies from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the İYİ (Good) Party.