Parliament pulls espionage bill article for revision

ANKARA

Türkiye's parliament has withdrawn a contentious article from a draft bill that would introduce a new espionage-related crime following criticism from opposition lawmakers.

The decision to retract and revise the provision was reached on Nov. 13 after parliamentary leaders from various parties agreed to reconsider the language of the proposal.

Known as the "agent of influence" clause, the debated article was part of a broader legislative package.

Lawmakers from opposition parties said it could potentially be wielded against political dissenters.

The decision to withdraw the article was made to "open up space for opposition's concerns," ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) parliamentary leader Abdullah Güler told local media.

"Next week we will invite the bureaucracy... we will discuss this regulation again," he said. "If they [opposition] don't come up with a new solution, we will reintroduce the same article."

CHP leader Özgür Özel voiced his opposition to the bill the day earlier, stating in a parliamentary speech that the clause could "become a tool to suppress opposition voices."

In July, Güler said the Turkish Penal Code's (TCK) provisions on espionage are "insufficient given the advancements in technology."

"Various crimes that violate the TCK can be committed on behalf of an intelligence organization or a country. Future proposals will aim to provide more concrete and precise evidence to define the framework of such offenses," he told reporters.

State broadcaster TRT reported in May that the draft law proposes prison sentences for those conducting or having conducted research on Turkish citizens, institutions, organizations or foreigners in Türkiye.