Parliament pulls espionage bill article for revision

Parliament pulls espionage bill article for revision

ANKARA
Parliament pulls espionage bill article for revision

Türkiye's parliament has withdrawn a contentious article from a draft bill that would introduce a new espionage-related crime following criticism from opposition lawmakers.

The decision to retract and revise the provision was reached on Nov. 13 after parliamentary leaders from various parties agreed to reconsider the language of the proposal.

Known as the "agent of influence" clause, the debated article was part of a broader legislative package.

Lawmakers from opposition parties said it could potentially be wielded against political dissenters.

The decision to withdraw the article was made to "open up space for opposition's concerns," ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) parliamentary leader Abdullah Güler told local media.

"Next week we will invite the bureaucracy... we will discuss this regulation again," he said. "If they [opposition] don't come up with a new solution, we will reintroduce the same article."

CHP leader Özgür Özel voiced his opposition to the bill the day earlier, stating in a parliamentary speech that the clause could "become a tool to suppress opposition voices."

In July, Güler said the Turkish Penal Code's (TCK) provisions on espionage are "insufficient given the advancements in technology."

"Various crimes that violate the TCK can be committed on behalf of an intelligence organization or a country. Future proposals will aim to provide more concrete and precise evidence to define the framework of such offenses," he told reporters.

State broadcaster TRT reported in May that the draft law proposes prison sentences for those conducting or having conducted research on Turkish citizens, institutions, organizations or foreigners in Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

    Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

  2. At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza

    At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza

  3. US, Japan, S. Korea launch massive multidomain military drill

    US, Japan, S. Korea launch massive multidomain military drill

  4. US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

    US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

  5. Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours

    Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours
Recommended
No risk to humans from bird flu in Türkiye, says expert

No risk to humans from bird flu in Türkiye, says expert
Full-scale drill marks Düzce quake anniversary

Full-scale drill marks Düzce quake anniversary
Pina project makes breakthrough in Marmara Sea conservation

Pina project makes breakthrough in Marmara Sea conservation

Istanbul remembers victims of bombing on İstiklal Street

Istanbul remembers victims of bombing on İstiklal Street

New system causes days-long delays at Türkiye-Georgia border

New system causes days-long delays at Türkiye-Georgia border
There is ground for peace in Syria, says Erdoğan

There is ground for peace in Syria, says Erdoğan
WORLD Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the White House on Wednesday, where outgoing president Joe Biden offered a show of civility to the bitter rival who denied him the same courtesy four years ago.

ECONOMY CIMPOR Global won second prize in prestigious Africa business award

CIMPOR Global won second prize in prestigious Africa business award

CIMPOR Global, a subsidiary of TCC Group, has been awarded the "Second Prize" at the 2024 Doing Business in Africa Award, an accolade bestowed by the Netherlands-Africa Business Council (NABC) for its successful sustainability practices.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿