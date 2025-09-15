Parliament panel to hear academics, NGOs on anti-terror bid

Parliament panel to hear academics, NGOs on anti-terror bid

ANKARA
Parliament panel to hear academics, NGOs on anti-terror bid

A parliamentary commission overseeing the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative will hear from academics and non-governmental organizations in two days of meetings this week.

 

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission is set to convene its 10th session on Sept. 17, when experts in conflict resolution are expected to present testimony and recommendations.

 

Civil society groups from Türkiye’s Kurdish-majority eastern provinces will address the panel the following day.

 

The commission has been tasked with examining the legal, social and political dimensions of the government’s anti-terrorism campaign. Under the project, PKK declared a ceasefire and later announced plans to disarm and dissolve after a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

 

Nine meetings have been held so far, with testimony from ministers, intelligence officials, bar association leaders, relatives of soldiers killed in clashes and representatives from trade unions and the business community. Lawmakers are expected to draft proposals for possible legal reforms after the consultation phase is complete.

 

The panel is also reportedly considering whether to send a delegation to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul to meet with Öcalan, a proposal backed by the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

 

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a key government ally, signaled support for the idea, while the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) voiced objections.

 

Meanwhile, a DEM Party delegation will travel to the island this week to continue contacts with Öcalan as part of the campaign.

Parliament, anti terror, bid,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says
Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026
Western recognition of Palestine to intensify pressure on Israel: Erdoğan

Western recognition of Palestine to intensify pressure on Israel: Erdoğan
14 detained in Borsa Istanbul manipulation probe

14 detained in Borsa Istanbul manipulation probe
Türkiye’s premier tech event Teknofest to open doors in Istanbul

Türkiye’s premier tech event Teknofest to open doors in Istanbul
Spain, Türkiye join forces to study sinkholes in Central Anatolia

Spain, Türkiye join forces to study sinkholes in Central Anatolia
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿