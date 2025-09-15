Parliament panel to hear academics, NGOs on anti-terror bid

ANKARA

A parliamentary commission overseeing the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative will hear from academics and non-governmental organizations in two days of meetings this week.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission is set to convene its 10th session on Sept. 17, when experts in conflict resolution are expected to present testimony and recommendations.

Civil society groups from Türkiye’s Kurdish-majority eastern provinces will address the panel the following day.

The commission has been tasked with examining the legal, social and political dimensions of the government’s anti-terrorism campaign. Under the project, PKK declared a ceasefire and later announced plans to disarm and dissolve after a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

Nine meetings have been held so far, with testimony from ministers, intelligence officials, bar association leaders, relatives of soldiers killed in clashes and representatives from trade unions and the business community. Lawmakers are expected to draft proposals for possible legal reforms after the consultation phase is complete.

The panel is also reportedly considering whether to send a delegation to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul to meet with Öcalan, a proposal backed by the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a key government ally, signaled support for the idea, while the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) voiced objections.

Meanwhile, a DEM Party delegation will travel to the island this week to continue contacts with Öcalan as part of the campaign.