Parliament initiates ‘Children’s Movement’ to tackle challenges facing children

Deputies from various political parties launched the "Children's Movement" through joint efforts in a bid to offer solutions for the issues that children confront.

"We met with representatives of NGOs, educators, attorneys and medical professionals. We discussed ways to address important concerns including substance abuse, immunization, fair labor and nutrition issues like poverty-related obesity,” Democracy and Progress Party’s (DEVA) Deputy Chair Elif Esen said in a meeting held on Nov. 19.

The creation of legislation pertaining to education, family dynamics and children are among the most crucial topics, Esen further stressed in her remarks.

Within this scope, they will continue to carry out substantial studies by concentrating on such topics one by one and expanding their work gradually, she noted.

The "Children's Movement” will provide the groundwork for legal work, Esen said, adding that they would collaborate with all facets of society and come up with shared answers to prevailing issues.

