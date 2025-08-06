Parliamentary commission sets framework for anti-terror bid

ANKARA

A parliamentary commission formed to implement legal regulations under the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative convened for the first time on Aug. 5, outlining its official name, structure and operating procedures.

The 48-member panel held an eight-hour session during which it adopted the name National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission. A draft proposal submitted by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş was approved with several amendments.

Among the working principles determined, members appointed by Kurtulmuş will chair meetings in his absence on a rotating basis. One amendment revised the decision-making rule for draft legislation from requiring a three-fifths majority of participants to a three-fifths majority of the total membership.

In another adjustment, the authority to decide whether meeting minutes will be made public was granted to the commission itself, rather than the commission head.

Legislative experts will support the commission’s operations, with additional input to be sought from public institutions, universities and non-governmental organizations as needed. Representatives from these bodies and other relevant individuals may attend commission meetings, subject to political party proposals.

Meetings will generally be open to the press unless the commission decides otherwise. It may opt to close certain or all meetings to media coverage.

The commission’s mandate runs until Dec. 31, with the possibility of two-month extensions granted by a three-fifths majority vote of the total membership. The same majority may also vote to terminate its activities.

The next session is scheduled for Aug. 8, when Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın are expected to brief the commission on their contributions and current developments.

"At this time when our country has a historic opportunity, the commission will monitor a significant process that will shape our future and ensure the permanence of peace," said a statement released by the speaker's office.

"Furthermore, it will identify the necessary legal regulations, work on draft bills and ensure that the public is informed about the current process."

The panel's creation came after PKK declared a ceasefire and later announced its decision to disband and disarm in line with a call from jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan.